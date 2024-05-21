Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Corning by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Corning stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.