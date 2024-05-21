Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 96,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $1,498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,337,064 shares in the company, valued at $131,500,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,161 shares of company stock worth $67,140,801. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

