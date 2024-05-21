Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Sensient Technologies worth $36,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.