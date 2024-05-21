Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of CNO Financial Group worth $37,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,088 shares of company stock worth $4,643,697 over the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.