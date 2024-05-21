Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Global Net Lease worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 714,558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 101,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 40,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

