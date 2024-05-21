Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.65 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Teladoc Health worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,891,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

