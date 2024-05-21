Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.28 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after buying an additional 307,183 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 171,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.