Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.06 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $35,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,777. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

