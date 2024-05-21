Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Boston Beer worth $37,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 65.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,337.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,490,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.01. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.63 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.93.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

