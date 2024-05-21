Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 10.5%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55.96 ($0.71). Approximately 331,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 110,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Calnex Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

