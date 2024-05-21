Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

LH stock opened at $206.85 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average is $215.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock worth $12,670,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.