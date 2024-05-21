Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CHD opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.