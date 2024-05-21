Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Down 18.2%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 195,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 120,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The company has a market cap of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.84.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

