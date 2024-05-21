Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,774 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $168,372,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Ball by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ball by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,764,000 after buying an additional 381,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.