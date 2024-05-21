Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 40,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.76. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

