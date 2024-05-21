Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $118,695,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,299,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,368,036,000 after acquiring an additional 598,074 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

