American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

