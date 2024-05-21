2,866,541 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,866,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

