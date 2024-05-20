Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $6,370,600.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $309.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.36. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $322.04.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $40,060,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

