Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells $32,965,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

