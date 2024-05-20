Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Director Michael R. Klein Sells 181,155 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.4 %

TPC opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $177,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Tutor Perini by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

