Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 233,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,539 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

RWO stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.