Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,262 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,502,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Nomad Foods Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
