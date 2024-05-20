Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWT opened at $53.29 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

