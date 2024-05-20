Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,651,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

XMHQ opened at $108.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.