Truist Financial Corp Has $364,000 Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alector were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after buying an additional 4,481,420 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 326,964 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Alector by 33.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alector by 957.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $524.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

