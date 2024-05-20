Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 257,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

