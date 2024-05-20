Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Sells $6,167,501.92 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti sold 58,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $6,167,501.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349,097 shares in the company, valued at $247,688,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total transaction of $160,649.82.

Tidewater Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.21. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

