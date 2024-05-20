The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

