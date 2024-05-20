Scotiabank Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $56.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

