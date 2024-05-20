Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.