Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FOX (FOXA)

5/13/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

4/15/2024 – FOX had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at $802,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 45.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 25.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

