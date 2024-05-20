Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FOX (FOXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA):
- 5/13/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 4/15/2024 – FOX had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
FOX Price Performance
Shares of FOXA opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.