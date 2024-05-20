Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to $9.50

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

