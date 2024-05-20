Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

Shares of QLYS opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.86.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Qualys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Qualys by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

