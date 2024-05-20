Paladin Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 13.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 647.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $420.21 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

