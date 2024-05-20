Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 44,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

