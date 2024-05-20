Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,847 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 164.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Garmin by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $170.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.29.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

