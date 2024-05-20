Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$11,474,503.92 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04.

L opened at C$157.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$157.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$151.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.36. The stock has a market cap of C$48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5032397 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

