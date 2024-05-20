iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $291.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day moving average is $269.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

