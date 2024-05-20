International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 64,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $62.69 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $63.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.