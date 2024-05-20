International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $543.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

