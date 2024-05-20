International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,799 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,126,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $255.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

