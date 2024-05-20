International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 686,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 394,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 148,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 100,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.