International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.