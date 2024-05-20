Insider Selling: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,605,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Robert Robotti sold 58,493 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $6,167,501.92.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total transaction of $160,649.82.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $111.42.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 2,073,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,898,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,322,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

