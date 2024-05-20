Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $2,317,255.35 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70.

On Friday, April 26th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total value of $245,578.20.

On Friday, April 12th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $471.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.19 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

