Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,270,160.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $565.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $609.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.05. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

