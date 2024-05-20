Head-To-Head Survey: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orchestra BioMed and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.30%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million 67.56 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -3.52 Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.64) -6.16

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nyxoah has higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchestra BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17% Nyxoah -843.48% -42.14% -33.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Orchestra BioMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

