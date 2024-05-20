Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,064 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.