e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.33.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.